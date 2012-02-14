(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language report detailing the results of a survey that it conducted on the recovery of defaulted loans backing rated commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions in Japan as of the end of December 2011.

From the second quarter (April to June) of 2008--when the first underlying loan of a Japanese CMBS transaction defaulted-to the end of December 2011, 129 loans backing rated Japanese CMBS defaulted. With respect to 99 of these 129 loans, one or more collateral properties had been sold (or collection through the transfer of receivables had been made) as of the end of December 2011. Meanwhile, none of the collateral properties related to the other 30 defaulted loans had been sold as of that date.

Collection operations for 78 of the 99 loans for which collection procedures were undertaken were completed by the end of December 2011. Forty-nine of the 78 loans were fully recovered (the securitized portion of the loan), and the other 29 loans incurred principal losses. The simple average recovery rate for the 78 loans for which collection operations were completed was 90%, while the weighted average recovery rate for the same 78 loans was 89%.

The 129 loans that defaulted were backed by 785 properties in aggregate at the time of default. As of Jan. 31, 2012, the sales prices of 407 of these 785 properties were made available to us via servicer reports, and the sales took place between May 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2011. The simple average ratio of the sales price to the underwriting value for the 407 properties was 66.4%, while the weighted average ratio of the sales price to the underwriting value for the same properties was 59.1%. Both ratios dropped marginally from the levels we saw as of the end of June 2011.

The full report is available in Japanese on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp. An English-language report will be available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may reserve a copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by phone at (81) 3-4550-8411.