(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that, following the downgrade of the United States of America's sovereign rating to AA+/Negative/A-1+, it also lowered its ratings on defeased bonds to 'AA+/Negative' from 'AAA/Watch Negative' because they are secured by U.S. treasury and U.S. agency securities.

For a list of affected ratings please go to: www.standardandpoors.com/ratings/govs-uspf/en/us/. Click "Issues secured by US Government securities in escrow downgraded to AA+/Negative".

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- USPF Criteria: Defeasance, June 26, 2007

-- USPF Criteria: Investment Guidelines, June 25, 2007