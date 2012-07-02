BRIEF-CDW Corp announces pricing of offering of $600 mln of senior notes
* CDW Corporation announces upsizing and pricing of registered offering of $600 million of senior notes due 2025
July 03 Correction to headline and text, June 27, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns Aa1 rating and stable outlook to Des Moines Area Comm. Coll. (IA) $3.2M New Jobs Training Ctfs. (Multiple Proj. 42-A) and $2.3M Taxable New Jobs Training
* CDW Corporation announces upsizing and pricing of registered offering of $600 million of senior notes due 2025
* Net proceeds from offering will be used in part to pay down corporate debt
* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc says files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2l58Pa8) Further company coverage: