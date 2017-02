(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch's (DB Taipei) outstanding senior unsecured notes at National Long-term 'AAA(twn)'.

The rating of DB Taipei's bonds is in line with Fitch's rating criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions and the mapping between the national and international rating scales.

The latest rating action commentary on Deutsche Bank AG, dated 15 December 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com.