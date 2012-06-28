June 29 Moody's: No negative ratings impact on three
SF CDOs for which Deutsche Bank AG acts as hedge counterparty
Moody's Investors Service has reviewed the question of
whether posting of collateral is required by Deutsche Bank AG,
in its capacity as hedge counterparty under certain swap
transactions entered into by three Moody's-rated SF CDOs (the
"Affected Transactions"), in order to maintain the current
Moody's rating of the Notes issued by the Affected Transactions
following the downgrade by Moody's on June 21, 2012 of its
rating of Deutsche Bank AG (the "Moody's Rating Action").