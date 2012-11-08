BRIEF-S IMMO expects results from property valuation to more than double in 2016
* Expects a very high level of results from property valuation for financial year 2016
Nov 9 Moody's upgrades to Aa1 from A2 the long-term rating of Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (Muni. Deriv.) SPEARs Trust, Series DBE-345
* Expects a very high level of results from property valuation for financial year 2016
* Co's Real Estate investment management sells six office properties to Cairn Real Estate
* Entered exclusivity period with Immo-Beaulieu for acquisition of leasehold on two buildings of Beaulieu certificate located in Auderghem