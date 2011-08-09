(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' debt ratings to the 17th series of domestic unsecured straight bonds issued by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1+). The issuance amount is JPY10 billion; the due date is Sept. 20, 2018; and the coupon rate is 0.636%.

The rating on DBJ reflects our view that the likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) to DBJ is extremely high, and that DBJ continues to hold strong capitalization and a solid market position. DBJ plays a critical policy role and has a track record of extending investment and financing expertise in areas such as community development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and technology creation. The bank has also instituted emergency measures to deal with the global financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great East Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial institutions to manage. In DBJ's implementation of emergency measures, DBJ has received financial support from the government, such as liquidity and additional capital. DBJ's capitalization is one of the strongest among Japan's private banks and public financial institutions. Its profitability is currently at the same level as domestic private banks, although it is weak in international comparison. DBJ has benefited from the government's credit quality in various ways, including government funds and guarantees when raising funds. On the other hand, DBJ faces potential risk factors due to its strategy to increase credit exposure to areas where profitability is relatively unstable, such as asset finance and mezzanine loans, and a high concentration of loans to large borrowers.

