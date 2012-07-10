(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- We affirmed our ratings on DBJ because we maintain our
view that the bank has an extremely high likelihood of receiving
extraordinary support from the government in a time of need.
-- We lowered by one notch to 'bbb+' from 'a-' our
stand-alone credit profile on DBJ, reflecting the bank's
increased credit risk concentration.
-- The outlook remains negative, reflecting that on the
sovereign rating on Japan.
July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed
its 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit
ratings on Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ), and 'A+' debt
rating on the senior unsecured bonds issued by DBJ, excluding
government guaranteed bonds.
The action follows our lowering to 'bbb+' from 'a-' the
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which excludes government
support factor in the event of emergency, on the bank and, at
the same time, maintaining our view that DBJ has an "extremely
high" (second-highest on a scale of seven) likelihood of
receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) in a time of need.
The outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating
remains negative.
We also affirmed the 'AA-' debt rating on the government
guaranteed bonds issued by DBJ. The downward revision of the
SACP on DBJ reflects our lowering to "moderate" from "adequate"
our assessment of the bank's risk position, which is one of the
analytical items that constitutes the SACP, reflecting our view
that DBJ's credit risk concentration to large-lot borrowers has
risen following the Great East Japan Earthquake, which struck
March 11, 2011.
DBJ's credit concentration to large-lot borrowers relative
to the bank's earnings and capital has been high, compared to
its peers, and may rise further. In addition, a large-lot
borrower that has been receiving government support has been
seeing its financial performance worsen. Based on these factors,
we take a view that potential risk of credit risk concentration
has increased for DBJ.
Nevertheless, we also believe that DBJ is unlikely to incur
credit costs in the near future, unless the government's stance
of support for the large-lot borrower changes materially.
Standard & Poor's today affirmed the ratings on DBJ because we
maintain our assessment that DBJ, as a government-related
entity, has an extremely high likelihood of receiving
extraordinary support from the government.
We view DBJ's policy role as critical and its link with the
government as very strong. For instance, the bank instituted
emergency measures--which are difficult for other private
financial institutions to initiate--to deal with the global
financial and economic crisis and natural disasters, such as the
Great East Japan Earthquake. In DBJ's implementation of
emergency measures, DBJ has received financial support from the
government, such as liquidity support and additional capital.
The negative outlook reflects our view that we would lower the
counterparty credit ratings on DBJ should we lower the sovereign
rating on Japan, taking DBJ's SACP, likelihood of government
support, and the sovereign rating on Japan into consideration.
In the case of a change in the bank's SACP, as long as the
change is not material, we believe the ratings would be
unaffected, given the "extremely high" likelihood of government
support.
We may consider lowering the ratings if we revise downward
the sovereign rating on Japan. A decrease in the importance of
DBJ's policy role and a weakening in the link with government
could also trigger a downgrade.
Conversely, we may revise the outlook to stable and raise
the ratings to the same level as the sovereign rating on Japan
if DBJ's policy role and link with the government are highly
likely to be equal to those of other government-related entities
that are assessed to have almost certain (highest on the scale
of seven) likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the
government.
