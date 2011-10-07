(The following was released by the ratings agency)

-- We believe that Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia S.A. faces limited access to the wholesale funding markets and an increase in cash collateral requirements on hedges, thereby increasing short-term funding needs.

-- Meanwhile, Dexia is deciding about how to proceed with its restructuring plan.

-- We are lowering the ratings to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on Dexia Credit Local, Dexia Bank, and Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg, which together represent over 90% of the group's consolidated assets.

-- We are placing the 'A-/A-2' ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications.

-- A placement on CreditWatch with developing implications means that we could take various rating actions on Dexia's operating banks.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have more information about what the restructuring means for Dexia's operating banks and more details about accompanying support that the French and Belgian governments could provide.

MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on the core entities of Belgium-based banking group Dexia S.A. (Dexia): Dexia Credit Local (DCL), Dexia Bank S.A. (DB), and Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (DBIL) to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with developing implications.

At the same time, we also lowered the long-term counterparty credit rating on Dexia's Italian subsidiary, Dexia Crediop SpA, to 'BBB+' from 'A-', and placed the rating on CreditWatch with developing implications.

The downgrades reflect our view that tensions on the interbank market have constrained Dexia's access to wholesale funding markets. They also factor in our belief that the group faces increased cash collateral requirements on hedges, which we believe increases the difficulty Dexia will face in reducing the short-term wholesale funding gap to below EUR80 billion by end-2011. Dexia said at end-2010 that each 1 percentage point decline in long-term rates increases cash collateral requirements by about EUR13 billion. We observe that the 10-year interest rate swap has declined by about 1 percentage point between June 30, 2011, and Oct. 11, 2011.

We have downgraded Dexia Crediop according to our group rating methodology. We cap the ratings on the subsidiary, which in our view benefits from extraordinary parent support, at one notch below those on its parent, DCL.

The CreditWatch placement with developing implications on the main entities of the group reflects our view that the restructuring Dexia is preparing could potentially lead to various rating actions on Dexia's operating banks. According to our ratings definitions, "developing" means that a rating may be raised, lowered, or affirmed. Our interpretation of Dexia's Oct. 4 statement that it intends "to open up new prospects for the development of its historical commercial franchises," is that some of its entities could potentially be separated from others.

The 'A-/A-2' ratings on Belgium-based DB, France-based DCL, and DBIL, are based on a consolidated analysis of these three core operating banks of parent Dexia S.A. (not rated). DCL, DB, and DBIL together represent over 90% of the group's consolidated assets.

The ratings reflect the strong support Dexia receives from the Belgian and French governments. We believe that the Kingdom of Belgium (AA+/Negative/A-1+), the Republic of France (AAA/Stable/A-1+), and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (AAA/Stable/A-1+) are likely to provide further support to Dexia--a highly systemically important bank in our view--if necessary. We therefore include three notches of uplift above the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in determining the long-term counterparty credit rating on DB, DCL, and DBIL. The French and Belgian governments and local public authorities control about 50% of Dexia's capital.

The SACP is also based on a consolidated analysis of DCL, DB, and DBIL. In that analysis, we balance what we view as Dexia's adequate capitalization and low-risk customer loan book against the constraints of its high dependence on wholesale funding instruments, modest profitability, and the credit and market risks of its EUR110 billion legacy portfolio.

We believe the joint declaration that the French and Belgian finance ministries issued on Oct. 4 stating that their governments would take all the measures necessary to protect depositors and creditors supports our view of the likelihood of further governmental support.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements once we have greater visibility on the direction the restructuring could take for Dexia's operating banks as well as more details on the accompanying support the French and governments could provide.

We could raise the ratings on some of Dexia's operating banks if separation from the group would strengthen their financial profiles or result in greater parent or government support.

We will also review the SACPs of DCL, DB, and DBIL once we have greater visibility on the restructuring measures.

The CreditWatch placement also reflects the possibility of a downgrade for some or all of Dexia's operating banks if funding problems deepen or asset sales accelerate. Such sales could weaken capital if Dexia were required to recognize in its earnings some of the group's EUR6.9 billion of negative revaluation reserves on available-for-sale securities on June 30, 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004