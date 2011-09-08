BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors
* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP
Sept 8 Digital:
* Moody's affirms Digital at Baa2; assigns preferred stock rating of Baa3
* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP
Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to heavy spending on ads by businesses in the United States.
* Steris PLC - revising its revenue outlook to approximately 4 pct constant currency organic revenue growth for fiscal 2017