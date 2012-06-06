BRIEF-Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
June 7 Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Aaa (sf) rating to the DiscoverSeries Class A(2012-4) notes issued by the Discover Card Execution Note Trust.
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines
Feb 16 Activist investor Paul Hilal's Mantle Ridge LP has sent a letter to CSX Corp after the U.S. railroad operator called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests by the hedge fund.