BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
Sept 19 Moody's Investors Service said The Walt Disney Company's (Disney) A2 senior unsecured ratings, P-1 short term ratings and stable outlook are unaffected by the company's plans to refinance third party bank debt at Euro Disney SCA, the operator of Disneyland Paris - in which Disney has a 51% effective ownership stake.
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.