BRIEF-Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
March 8 DJO Finance LLC:
* Moody's assigns DJO's new credit facilities and 2nd lien notes Ba2 and B2, respectively; outlook changed to negative
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
* Mantech awarded $20 million contract for health information technology product support to the department of veterans affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Mills updates key financial targets for fiscal 2017