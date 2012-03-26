(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Downer EDI Limited's (Downer) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', respectively. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The rating action applies to all senior unsecured debt issued or guaranteed by Downer, including debt issued by Downer Group Finance Pty Limited.

The affirmation follows a review of Downer's first half 2012 results and outlook - which are in line with the agency's expectations. "A key positive of Downer's results is the increased revenue from mining-related services and the absence of new provisions - which reflect better execution in mining services and enhanced contract risk management." said Johann Kenny Director in Fitch's Industrial team. "Other notable improvements are better delivery of the Waratah project and an abating of bankruptcy risk in its Reliance Rail unit," added Mr. Kenny.

Downer's ratings reflect the strong cash flows from its mining services, its diverse skill set and scale of operations in the Australian engineering services sector. The company's ratings are constrained by its exposure to fixed price contracts and its poor track record in contract execution. However, Fitch is of the view that both contract mix and risk management are improving under the purview of the current management team.

Downer has elected to roll-over its Redeemable Optionally Adjustable Distributing Securities (ROADS) hybrid. ROADS will continue to receive 100% equity credit under Fitch's 'Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' Criteria (11 July 2011). Key features supporting the equity credit class of the hybrid include deep subordination (essentially ranking behind all senior debt and any future subordinated debt of Downer, but above equity); dividends being discretionary and non-cumulative; no cross default or events of default, no future step-ups or mandatory redemption requirements and satisfactory replacement language.

The financial results for the first half of 2012 are encouraging. Mining services revenue growth was strong with margins stabilising to management's long-term expectations. The margin for mining services, after adjusting for once-off items, was 7.1% (8.0% pre-adjustment and 8.5% in the previous corresponding period). This result is close to management's guidance for mining margins of between 7.5% and 8.0%. The 54% increase in the mining segment's earnings demonstrates management's focus on contract execution and adherence to Downer's refined risk management framework.

Fitch estimates that FFO net interest coverage will increase to over 7.5x in FY12 and remain in the range of 7.5x - 8.5x over the rating horizon. Net debt to operating EBITDAR is forecast to remain below 3x over the rating horizon.

Downer has adequate financial flexibility by way of access to debt and equity capital markets, bank debt and headroom under existing lending covenants. This supports its capacity for payment of financial commitments, despite facing the abovementioned single-contract related risks.

Downward rating pressure may result from adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR rising above 3.25x; or the occurrence of (or provision for) a material single contract loss; or the manifestation of headwinds in the mining sector. An upgrade of Downer's rating is considered unlikely until Downer; increases its scale of operations, provides further evidence of better project delivery risk management; and makes material inroads into reducing its exposure to lump sum contracts.