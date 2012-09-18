(The following was released by the rating agency)
Australia-based engineering company Downer EDI Limited's
(Downer, 'BBB-'/Stable) progress in the completion of the
onerous Waratah rolling stock manufacturing contract over the
last 12 months has diminished the rating downside risk
associated with this contract.
Downer is on track, and remains committed, to completing the
Waratah contract within its latest forecast cost of completion
(FCAC) and master programme schedule (MPS), though some risks
remain.
Downer demonstrated a positive step-change in the management
of the Waratah contract at the tour of its Cardiff rolling stock
and locomotive workshop on 13 September 2012. Downer has made
encouraging progress on the Waratah contract.
It has ramped up the frequency of a train receiving
practical completion from once every two months, late last year,
to three times per month, which is a six-fold improvement.
Since its FY12 (financial year end June) results
announcement on 13 August 2012, two more Waratah trains have
received practical completion from RailCorp and have entered
passenger service. This takes the total number of such trains to
14.
Two more train sets are ready for presentation to RailCorp
while another three have been completed at the Cardiff facility
and are being tested prior to presentation. Cost management and
project visibility have improved since October 2011.
Late last year, Downer retained the services of lean
manufacturing consultant KM&T. Together, Downer and KM&T have
designed and implemented several improvements to the execution
of the Waratah contract.
These improvements include enhanced logistics management,
the use of cutting-edge technology in monitoring and tracking
progress, optimisation of workshop floor space and improved
labour productivity. Risks to the FCAC and MPS include the
rising costs of materials and labour, liquidated damages
relating to further delivery delays as well as the ability of
parts suppliers and the Chinese body shell and fit-out workshops
to meet Downer's higher current and targeted Cardiff production
cadence.
Input cost increases resulted in FCAC increasing by AUD44m
over the 12 months to 30 June 2012. Reconfiguration of the
Cardiff manufacturing facility cost Downer forecast liquidated
damages of AUD25m. These costs were partially offset by an
AUD26m release in the Waratah contract general contingency
(AUD64m remained as of 30 June 2012).
These risks are, however, mitigated by the greater
visibility and improved project management that have now been
implemented. Downer has managed to reduce labour hours per train
set associated with rework to 384 hours, for the latest train
set to enter the Cardiff production facility, from 6,000 hours
over the course of calendar 2012. Downer is also negotiating
faster delivery times from their suppliers.
The risk of delays at its Chinese production facilities has
been mitigated by the addition of staff at those sites as well
as greater investment in training. Downer is currently producing
three trains per month at Cardiff and expects to increase this
to four trains per month by February 2013, ahead of the June
2013 target announced in August 2012.
Further delays at Cardiff, in Fitch's view, are a remote
prospect. This is because Downer is currently running just over
two shifts per day at Cardiff with capacity to increase labour
hours in its third shift, should the need arise.