(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it
expects Korean dynamic random access memory (DRAM) makers,
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SEC, 'A+'/Stable) and Hynix
Semiconductor Inc. (Hynix, 'BB'/Stable), to strengthen market
leading positions as Japan's Elpida Memory, Inc. (Elpida) filed
for bankruptcy protection.
"Korean DRAM makers should gain additional market share and
benefit from less fierce competition, allowing them to better
cope with the volatile industry cycle over the medium-to-long
term," said Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia
Pacific Telecom, Media and Technology team.
On 27 February 2012, Elpida, the third-largest DRAM maker
globally, announced that it resolved to file a petition for the
commencement of corporate reorganization proceedings with the
Tokyo District Court as it failed to secure financing for debt
repayment. Elpida has recorded operating losses in each of the
past five consecutive quarters due to a substantial fall in DRAM
prices and the appreciation of the Japanese yen.
Fitch believes that Elpida will inevitably undergo massive
restructuring, including likely sale of manufacturing
facilities, although operations should continue in some form.
This fall in supply will create opportunities for Korean makers
to absorb additional market share. Korean makers have solid
financial profiles and are better able to withstand the current
weak DRAM cycle and improve cost competitiveness.
With less competition, the stronger South Korean DRAM makers
should be able to better control supply-side risks by aligning
their investment plans more closely with industry demand.
Therefore, chip makers should be able to partially mitigate
volatility in earnings. However, this market will remain risky
for the foreseeable future. Hence Fitch does not expect an
improved DRAM market to lead to rating upgrades for Hynix and
SEC. Instead, it would reduce downside risks.
At end-Q311, SEC and Hynix held 45% and 22% global market
shares in DRAM, respectively; Elpida held a 12% market share.