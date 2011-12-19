(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Duet India Hotels (Jaipur) Private Limited (DIHJL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by DIHJL's high net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDAR) of 23.6x and low interest coverage (net interest expense/EBITDAR) of 0.5x in FY11 (year-end: March 2011). The volatility of demand in the hospitality sector also constrains the ratings. Although the hotel demand in Jaipur (Rajasthan) is likely to remain robust as it is one India's major tourist cities, competition is likely to intensify with several hotel companies focussing on the cities such as Jaipur for future growth.

The ratings are, however, supported by DIHJL's location advantage in Jaipur at the Golden Triangle of 'Jaipur-Delhi-Agra', which is a major tourist attraction in Northern India. In addition, the property has proximity to airport and other prominent locations in the city.

The ratings also reflect DIHJL's branding and marketing tie-up with 'Four Points by Sheraton', a brand of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. This provides the company access to the brand's global clientele and lowers the initial operational risk. The ratings are also supported by DIHJL's highly experienced management team and continued financial support from the promoters, as was witnessed in the past by capital infusion in the form of preference shares and debentures.

Fitch expects DIHJL's operating parameters such as average room rent, occupancy to improve in the near term, resulting in higher revenue and margins for the company. In FY11, the company reported revenues of INR132m, with an EBITDA margin of 21.7%. High interest costs led to the company posting a net loss of INR74.5m for the year.

Negative rating guidelines include weak operational performance by DIHJL leading to deterioration of its financial leverage and interest coverage. Positive rating guidelines include a higher-than-expected improvement in the company's operational performance leading to a sustained improvement in its financial leverage and interest coverage.

DIHJL was initially incorporated as Dawnay Day Hotels Jaipur Private Limited. In December 2008, the company was handed over to the current owners and was renamed Duet India Hotels (Jaipur) Pvt. Ltd. DIHJL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Duet India Hotels Limited (DIHL). DIHL is the holding company for all Duet Group Hotels in India. DIHL currently has two operational hotels in India, one each in Jaipur and Pune. In addition, DIHL has several other properties under various stages of execution in India.

DIHJL owns a four-star Hotel in Jaipur, with a room inventory of 114. The hotel began operations in September 2009. The company had a term loan of INR462.5m at end-March 2011 and unsecured loans from its promoters in the form of convertible debentures of INR121m.

DIHJL's bank loan facilities have been rated as follows:

- INR462.5m term loans: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR15m cash credit facility: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR10m bank guarantee: 'Fitch B+(ind)'