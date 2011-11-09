(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'D' from 'CC' its corporate credit rating (CCR) and unsecured debt ratings on Dynegy Holdings LLC (DH) as well as the ratings on the pass-through certificates at Dynegy Danskammer LLC and Dynegy Roseton LLC (which enjoy a guarantee on an unsecured basis from DH) following the bankruptcy filing by DH on Nov. 7, 2011. The CCR on Dynegy Inc. remains unchanged, at 'CC', since Dynegy was not filed into bankruptcy and remains current on all of its obligations, including under the $1.25 billion promissory note to DH. We have removed Dynegy Inc. from CreditWatch but have assigned it a negative outlook, reflecting the risk that the bankruptcy process may still result in a bankruptcy filing for Dynegy Inc.

We affirmed the 'CCC+' CCR and 'B' issue rating on the $1.1 billion senior secured term loan B at Dynegy Power LLC (GasCo), a ring-fenced, special-purpose entity created in July to own all of Dynegy's gas plants, but the outlook on the ratings was revised to negative from stable.

"While Dynegy Power LLC is bankruptcy remote by virtue of its ring-fenced structure and, thus, is able to retain its 'CCC+' CCR, "bankruptcy remote" is not necessarily "bankruptcy proof," and the negative outlook reflects this residual risk that the ring-fenced entity may be pulled into the bankruptcy," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Swami Venkataraman. "The negative outlook is not indicative of any assessment on our part that the standalone credit quality of Dynegy Power LLC has deteriorated," added Mr. Venkataraman.

The '4' recovery rating on DH's $3.4 billion senior unsecured notes remains unchanged, reflecting average (30% to 50%) recovery expectations in the event of a payment default. The '1' recovery rating on the term loan at Dynegy Power LLC was also affirmed, indicating very high (90% to 100%) recovery expectations in the event of a payment default. At this level, the term loan is rated two notches above Dynegy Power LLC's CCR. These recovery ratings are not based upon the proposed restructuring plan filed along with the bankruptcy filing but, rather, reflect our conservative estimates of recovery based on a discrete asset valuation of Dynegy's portfolio and all obligations as they existed just prior to the bankruptcy filing.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.