(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'D' from 'CC' its corporate
credit rating (CCR) and unsecured debt ratings on Dynegy
Holdings LLC (DH) as well as the ratings on the pass-through
certificates at Dynegy Danskammer LLC and Dynegy Roseton LLC
(which enjoy a guarantee on an unsecured basis from DH)
following the bankruptcy filing by DH on Nov. 7, 2011. The CCR
on Dynegy Inc. remains unchanged, at 'CC', since Dynegy was not
filed into bankruptcy and remains current on all of its
obligations, including under the $1.25 billion promissory note
to DH. We have removed Dynegy Inc. from CreditWatch but have
assigned it a negative outlook, reflecting the risk that the
bankruptcy process may still result in a bankruptcy filing for
Dynegy Inc.
We affirmed the 'CCC+' CCR and 'B' issue rating on the $1.1
billion senior secured term loan B at Dynegy Power LLC (GasCo),
a ring-fenced, special-purpose entity created in July to own all
of Dynegy's gas plants, but the outlook on the ratings was
revised to negative from stable.
"While Dynegy Power LLC is bankruptcy remote by virtue of
its ring-fenced structure and, thus, is able to retain its
'CCC+' CCR, "bankruptcy remote" is not necessarily "bankruptcy
proof," and the negative outlook reflects this residual risk
that the ring-fenced entity may be pulled into the bankruptcy,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Swami Venkataraman. "The
negative outlook is not indicative of any assessment on our part
that the standalone credit quality of Dynegy Power LLC has
deteriorated," added Mr. Venkataraman.
The '4' recovery rating on DH's $3.4 billion senior
unsecured notes remains unchanged, reflecting average (30% to
50%) recovery expectations in the event of a payment default.
The '1' recovery rating on the term loan at Dynegy Power LLC was
also affirmed, indicating very high (90% to 100%) recovery
expectations in the event of a payment default. At this level,
the term loan is rated two notches above Dynegy Power LLC's CCR.
These recovery ratings are not based upon the proposed
restructuring plan filed along with the bankruptcy filing but,
rather, reflect our conservative estimates of recovery based on
a discrete asset valuation of Dynegy's portfolio and all
obligations as they existed just prior to the bankruptcy filing.
