(The following was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
withdrew its corporate credit and issue-level ratings on
Rochester, N.Y.-based Eastman Kodak Co. On Jan. 19, 2012, Kodak
filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 reorganization in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Standard & Poor's will not maintain ratings on the company's
debt issues during its reorganization.
Ratings List
Ratings Withdrawn
To For
Eastman Kodak Co.
Corporate Credit Rating NR D
Senior Secured NR D
Recovery Rating NR 4
Senior Unsecured NR D
Recovery Rating NR 6
NR--Not rated.