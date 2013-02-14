CHICAGO, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of East
West Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
Fitch reviewed East West Bancorp, Inc. as part of a peer
review that included 16 mid-tier regional banks. The banks
included in the peer review include: Associated Banc-Corp., Bank
of Hawaii Corporation, BOK Financial Corporation, Cathay General
Bancorp, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp, Inc.,
First Horizon National Corporation, First National of Nebraska,
Inc., First Niagara Financial Group, Inc., Fulton Financial
Corporation, Hancock Holding Company, People's United Financial,
Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., TCF Financial Corporation, UMB
Financial Corp., Webster Financial Corporation. Refer to the
release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Mid-Tier
Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review' for a
discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional bank group.
The mid-tier regional group is comprised of banks with total
assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion. IDRs for this
group is relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB-' and a high of
'A+'. Mid-tier regional banks typically lag their large regional
bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and
product/revenue diversification. As such mid-tier regional banks
are more susceptible to idiosyncratic risks such as geographic
or single name concentrations.
Fitch's mid-tier regional bank group has fairly homogenous
business strategies. The institutions are mostly reliant on
spread income from loans and investments. With limited
opportunity to improve fee-based income in the near term, Fitch
expects that mid-tier banks will continue to face greater
earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger institutions with greater
revenue diversification.
Share repurchases is common theme amongst the mid-tier
banks. As mid-tier banks face earnings headwinds, institutions
have begun repurchasing common shares to improve shareholder
returns. Fitch anticipates continued repurchase activity in 2013
as the return on equity lags historical norms for the group.
In addition to share repurchases, Fitch has observed that
some mid-tier banks have looked to their investment portfolio to
improve returns. Most notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more
popular amongst mid-tier banks. Although such securities are
beneficial to yields and returns, Fitch notes that such
purchases can be a negative ratings driver if the risks are not
properly measured, monitored and controlled.
Asset quality continues to improve throughout the banking
sector. Both nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net charge-offs
(NCOs) are down significantly year over year. Fitch anticipates
further asset quality improvement as nonperforming loan (NPL)
inflow slows. Reserve levels have also declined as asset quality
improves, which has been beneficial to earnings in 2012. Fitch
expects further reserve releases in 2013 but at a slower pace.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
East West Bancorp, Inc.'s (EWBC) ratings were affirmed at
'BBB'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation of the
ratings reflects EWBC's strong operating performance and
improving asset quality. EWBC's return on assets (ROA) and net
interest margins (NIM) are second highest in the mid-tier group.
Fitch makes various adjustments to EWBC's reported earnings
related to purchased loan accretion, and the indemnification
asset. Excluding these items, the adjusted ROA and NIM are solid
at 1.29% and 3.84% for 2012, respectively. EWBC has managed to
lower its cost of funding, primarily through lower FHLB and time
deposit balances; however, long-dated repo agreements continue
to drag the NIM to the tune of 23 basis points (bps). Fitch
acknowledges that the NIM could see some downward pressure as
EWBC continues to replace run-off in its covered loan portfolio
with assets originated at lower yields. Any presumed pressure to
EWBC's NIM would be in line with peers.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
EWBC's ratings are considered to be at the higher end of
their potential range in the medium term given the reliance on
spread income and aggressive C&I growth. Any upward ratings
momentum would be driven by a mature loan portfolio with
performance history and an increase in fee income to be in line
with EWBC's peer group. EWBC's rating could be downgraded if
direct exposure to China increases, substantial deterioration in
asset quality occurs or earnings come under pressure.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group have a bank holding company structure with the bank as the
main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent
holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank
subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default.
It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: East West Bancorp,
Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Rating Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'. East West Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Rating Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'. East West Capital Statutory Trust
III, East West Capital Trust IV, V, VI, VII, VIII & IX
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.