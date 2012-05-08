(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the Series 352
notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The lowering
of the rating is a direct result of our lowering the rating of
the collateral to 'BBB+' from 'A' on April 30, 2012.
The Eirles Two Ltd. Series 352 notes are repackaged notes
supported by the collateral and the swap counterparty and
repurchase counterparty. The collateral is US$30 million notes
issued by BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal, guaranteed by
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S. A. (BBVA).
The rating on the notes reflects our view of the collateral
as well as Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) (DB) as the swap
counterparty, custodian and repurchase counterparty, along with
its undertaking to pay the expenses of the series. As such, the
rating of the notes will be equal to the lower of the rating of
the long-term rating on DB and the rating on the collateral.