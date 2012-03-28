(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW:
-- Eirles Two Ltd. (Eirles) is a special-purpose
bankruptcy-remote vehicle incorporated in Ireland. It issues
notes in series that are segregated, and can be rated or
unrated. -- We assigned our rating on a series of notes issued
by Eirles Two Ltd.
-- The rating on the notes reflects our opinion of the
credit quality of the notes collateral and Deutsche Bank AG,
London Branch (DB) as the swap counterparty, custodian, and
deposit bank, as well as its undertaking to pay the expenses of
the series.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 28, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to a
series of notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. (see list). Eirles Two
Ltd. (Eirles) is a special-purpose bankruptcy-remote vehicle
incorporated in Ireland. It issues notes in series that are
segregated, and can be rated or unrated.
The rating on the notes reflects our view of the credit
quality of:
-- The notes collateral, and
-- Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (DB) as the swap
counterparty, custodian, and deposit bank, as well as its
undertaking to pay the expenses of the series.
As such, the rating of each series of notes will be equal to
the lower of the rating of the long-term rating on DB and the
rating on the notes collateral.
A holder of 100% of the notes (sole noteholder) may request
for all of the notes to be redeemed early (sole noteholder put).
If a sole noteholder put does occur, the noteholder may be
exposed to the market-value risk on the collateral, swap break
costs and other ancillary costs, which may adversely affect the
full repayment of the accreted value of the notes. Standard &
Poor's rating does not address such an early redemption event.
The notes also may be redeemed early (issuer call) if the
swap counterparty exercises its rights to terminate the swap
agreement early, either in whole or in part. If an issuer call
does occur, the redeemed notes would be repaid at the accreted
value of the notes as specified in the terms and conditions of
the notes.
Investors should note that a mandatory redemption event may
occur if there are certain changes in law or circumstances,
which Standard & Poor's does not address in its rating. If a
mandatory redemption event occurs, noteholders may be exposed to
market-value risk on the collateral, break costs on the asset
swap, and other ancillary costs, which may adversely affect the
ultimate return on investment.
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia)
Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant
information about the structured finance instruments the subject
of this rating report or whether relevant information remains
non-public.