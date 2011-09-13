(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Eirles Two Ltd. (Eirles) is a special-purpose bankruptcy-remote vehicle incorporated in Ireland. It issues notes in series that are segregated, and can be rated or unrated.

-- We assigned our rating on two series of notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd.

-- The rating on each series of notes reflects our opinion of the credit quality of the collateral and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (DB) as the swap counterparty, custodian, and repurchase counterparty; as well as its undertaking to pay the expenses of the series.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 13, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' ratings to two series of notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. (see list). Eirles Two Ltd. (Eirles) is a special-purpose bankruptcy-remote vehicle incorporated in Ireland. It issues notes in series that are segregated, and can be rated or unrated.

The rating on each series of notes reflects our view of the credit quality of:

-- The collateral, and

-- Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (DB) as the swap counterparty, custodian, and repurchase counterparty; as well as its undertaking to pay the expenses of the series.

As such, the rating of each series of notes will be equal to the lower of the rating of the long-term rating on DB and the rating on the collateral.

Investors should also note that a mandatory redemption event may occur if there are certain changes in law or circumstances, which Standard & Poor's does not address in its rating. If a mandatory redemption event occurs, noteholders may be exposed to market value risk on the collateral, break costs on the asset swap, and other ancillary costs, which may adversely affect the ultimate return on investment.

Further, if withholding tax is imposed on payments due from the repurchase counterparty to Eirles in respect of any purchase transaction under the repurchase agreement, the repurchase counterparty has no obligation to gross up such payments, which may adversely affect the ultimate return on noteholders' investment. Standard & Poor's rating does not address this withholding tax event.

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Eirles Two Ltd.

Series Rating Amount (mil.)

358 A+ US$20.0

359 A+ US$30.0

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

This media release is based in part on the following criteria articles:

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, published March 15, 2011

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008