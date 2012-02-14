(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the Series 352 notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. to 'A (sf)' from 'A+/CW Neg (sf).' The rating also was removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Dec. 9, 2011.

The lowering of the rating and removal from CreditWatch negative follows the lowering of the rating and removal from CreditWatch Negative on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) on Feb. 13, 2012 (see research update titled " Spain's BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1' Following Sovereign Action And Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative," published on Feb. 13, 2011).

The Eirles Two Ltd. Series 352 notes are repackaged notes supported by the collateral and the swap counterparty and repurchase counterparty. The collateral is USD$30 million notes issued by BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal, guaranteed by BBVA.

The rating on the notes reflects our view of the collateral as well as Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) (DB) as the swap counterparty, custodian and repurchase counterparty; along with its undertaking to pay the expenses of the series. As such, the rating on the notes will be equal to the lower of the long-term rating on DB and the rating on the collateral.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATING LOWERED

Issuer Rating To Rating From

Eirles Two Ltd. Series 352 A (sf) A+/CW Neg (sf)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Research Update: Spain's BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1' Following Sovereign Action And Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative, Feb. 13, 2012

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Feb. 2, 2012

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008