MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 24, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to a
series of notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. (see list). Eirles Two
Ltd. (Eirles) is a special-purpose bankruptcy-remote vehicle
incorporated in Ireland. It issues notes in series that are
segregated, and can be rated or unrated.
The rating on the notes reflects our view of the credit
quality of:
-- The notes collateral, and
-- Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (DB) as the swap
counterparty, custodian, and deposit bank; as well as its
undertaking to pay the expenses of the series.
As such, the rating of each series of notes will be equal to
the lower of the rating of the long-term rating on DB and the
rating on the notes collateral.
The notes may be redeemed early (issuer call) if the swap
counterparty exercises its rights to terminate the swap
agreement early, either in whole or in part. If an issuer call
does occur, the redeemed notes will be repaid at the accreted
value of the notes as specified in the terms and conditions of
the notes.
Investors should also note that a mandatory redemption event
may occur if there are certain changes in law or circumstances,
which Standard & Poor's does not address in its rating. If a
mandatory redemption event occurs, noteholders may be exposed to
market value risk on the collateral, break costs on the asset
swap, and other ancillary costs, which may adversely affect the
ultimate return on investment.
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia)
Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant
information about the structured finance instruments the subject
of this rating report or whether relevant information remains
non-public.
RATING ASSIGNED
Eirles Two Ltd.
Series Rating Amount (mil.)
360 A US$40.0
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this
credit rating report is available here.
