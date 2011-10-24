(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 24, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to a series of notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. (see list). Eirles Two Ltd. (Eirles) is a special-purpose bankruptcy-remote vehicle incorporated in Ireland. It issues notes in series that are segregated, and can be rated or unrated.

The rating on the notes reflects our view of the credit quality of:

-- The notes collateral, and

-- Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (DB) as the swap counterparty, custodian, and deposit bank; as well as its undertaking to pay the expenses of the series.

As such, the rating of each series of notes will be equal to the lower of the rating of the long-term rating on DB and the rating on the notes collateral.

The notes may be redeemed early (issuer call) if the swap counterparty exercises its rights to terminate the swap agreement early, either in whole or in part. If an issuer call does occur, the redeemed notes will be repaid at the accreted value of the notes as specified in the terms and conditions of the notes.

Investors should also note that a mandatory redemption event may occur if there are certain changes in law or circumstances, which Standard & Poor's does not address in its rating. If a mandatory redemption event occurs, noteholders may be exposed to market value risk on the collateral, break costs on the asset swap, and other ancillary costs, which may adversely affect the ultimate return on investment.

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.

RATING ASSIGNED

Eirles Two Ltd.

Series Rating Amount (mil.)

360 A US$40.0

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this credit rating report is available here.

