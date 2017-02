(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its 'A+' ratings assigned to two series of notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. (see list) at the request of the issuer.

RATING WITHDRAWN

Eirles Two Ltd.

Series Rating To Rating From

349 N.R. A+