BRIEF-PULMATRIX ANNOUNCES OVER $3 MLN REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
May 25 Moody's affirms rating on El Paso Housing Finance Corporation Multifamily Mortgage Revenue Bonds (American Villages Communities - Wallington Plaza & Timberwolf Apartments) Series 2000A at A3; upgrades Series 2000C to Baa1;
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
NEW YORK, Feb 3 A former Morgan Stanley wealth manager in New Jersey has been criminally charged with stealing about $5 million from clients, and then going on a spending spree including private jet service, luxury cars, and country club memberships.