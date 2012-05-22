(The following was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained its Rating Watch Negative on El Paso Corp. (EP) ahead of the final close of its acquisition by Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) as follows:

El Paso Corporation

--IDR 'BB+';

--$1.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility (2016) 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'BB+'.

El Paso Energy Capital Trust I

--Trust convertible preferred securities 'BB-'.

Concurrently, Fitch has taken various rating actions on El Paso's subsidiaries and related entities as follows:

Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:

El Paso Natural Gas Company (EPNG)

--IDR 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.

Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company (TGP)

--IDR 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:

El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Company (EPBO)

--IDR at 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.

Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:

Colorado Interstate Gas Company (CIG)

--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

Southern Natural Gas Company (SNG)

--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with an Evolving Outlook and withdrawn the ratings:

El Paso Exploration & Production Company (EPEP) (now named EP Energy)

--IDR at 'BB+';

--Senior secured revolving credit facility (2012) at 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'.

Roughly $13 billion in debt is affected by today's ratings actions.

The Rating Watch Negative on El Paso Corp. reflects the uncertainty surrounding EP's final capital structure, as well as EP's linkage with its new owner KMI. KMI is the parent company to Fitch rated entity Kinder Morgan Kansas, Inc. (KMK; Issuer Default Rating 'BB+' on Rating Watch Negative).

The acquisition of EP and the sale of its E&P business and the planned drop down of its remaining fully owned pipeline operating subsidiaries (TGP, EPNG, Cheyenne Plains) to KMP and EPB will leave EP as an intermediate holding company of Kinder Morgan Inc. Under the terms of the new KMI acquisition credit facilities, EP will at KMI/EP acquisition close become a restricted subsidiary and guarantor of KMI indebtedness.

At acquisition close Fitch expects KMI to repay the borrowings under and retire EP's secured revolver using the proceeds from asset sales. Fitch expects that EP's ratings will ultimately be linked to the ratings of KMI following the proposed drop down transactions and asset divestures. Given the acquisition by KMI, and uncertainty surrounding future dropdowns and the final EP capital structure, the Rating Watch Negative remains appropriate.

The Rating Watch Positive on TGP and EPNG is due to the expected future retirement of the EP credit facility and the planned drop down of 100% of TGP and 50% of EPNG into KMP ('BBB'; Stable Outlook). The drop down of these assets is expected to occur contemporaneously with KMP's FTC driven asset divesture slated for the third quarter of 2012. The credit linkage (one notch separation) that TGP and EPNG currently share with their parent company EP will be significantly diminished with the retirement of EP's secured revolver combined with the drop down of TGP and EPNG into KMP, as TGP and EPNG will be released as collateral.

Fitch expects that at the close of the drop down into KMP, TGP's and EPNG's credit profiles will likely warrant higher ratings or affirmations at current levels. TGP and EPNG are both relatively low risk FERC regulated interstate natural gas pipelines. Both pipelines have moderate leverage, solid debt service coverage metrics and operate with a majority of capacity contracted for under long term reservation contracts which are largely volume and commodity price insensitive. It is likely that following the dropdown to KMP, TGP's and EPNG's ratings will be more closely linked to their new direct owner, KMP and be more reflective of their stand-alone credit profiles.

The affirmation of EPBO reflects Fitch's belief that over the near term EPBO will be unaffected by KMI's acquisition of EP. The drop downs of the remaining 14% interest in CIG and 100% Cheyenne Plains is being done at a reasonable 8x-to-9x 2012 EBITDA multiple and further increases EPBO's portfolio of low risk FERC regulated pipeline assets. The ratings and Stable Outlook on EPBO reflect EPBO's consistent earnings and cash flows from its generally low business risk pipeline assets. Fitch believes that EPBO will continue to possess investment grade credit metrics and business risk profile following the merger close. Fitch expects any future dropdowns to EPBO be financed with a balance of debt and equity consistent with past practices and investment grade credit metrics.

Fitch's upgrades of CIG and SNG are reflective of the low risk nature of these FERC regulated pipelines coupled with solid credit and financial operating metrics. The recommendation also considers that both CIG and SNG are now or will be fully owned by EPBO ('BBB-'; Stable Outlook). Prior to the full acquisition of 100% of SNG (last year) and the now 100% acquisition of CIG, Fitch had constrained the ratings to a one notch separation from EP despite stand-alone operating and financial characteristics that might indicate a higher rating. This was due to the legal, financial and operating ties that CIG and SNG had with EP, EPB's general partner and previously a partial direct owner in the pipelines. The upgrades reflect CIG and SNG's subsidiary relationship to their now 100% owner parent company EPBO. As subsidiaries of EPBO, EPBO has substantial control over the pipelines operations and finances, including distributions, which are needed to support debt at EPBO and distributions to EPBO's unit holders. Given this linkage the Fitch rates CIG and SNG one notch higher than EPBO to reflect the structural superiority the CIG and SNG have as operating asset issuers to EPBO.

EPEP's ratings are being affirmed and withdrawn for business reasons.

Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Catalysts for rating actions at EP include any future rating action taken at KMI, as well as, an inability to reduce consolidated KMI/EP debt with asset dropdown proceeds on a timely basis. Catalysts for positive rating actions at TGP and EPNG will be driven by execution of their dropdown into higher rated parent KMP and their eventual release as collateral from EP and KMI obligations. Catalysts for a negative rating action at EPBO include increased leverage, an acquisition or transaction that significantly increases leverage or operating risk and a significant increase in partnership distributions that results in a deterioration in distribution coverage, which Fitch expects to be over 1.0x. Catalysts for negative ratings actions at CIG and SNG would include an aggressive growth strategy that results in increased leverage.