(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained its Rating
Watch Negative on El Paso Corp. (EP) ahead of the final close of
its acquisition by Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) as follows:
El Paso Corporation
--IDR 'BB+';
--$1.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility
(2016) 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'BB+'.
El Paso Energy Capital Trust I
--Trust convertible preferred securities 'BB-'.
Concurrently, Fitch has taken various rating actions on El
Paso's subsidiaries and related entities as follows:
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch
Positive:
El Paso Natural Gas Company (EPNG)
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company (TGP)
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable
Outlook:
El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Company (EPBO)
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable
Outlook:
Colorado Interstate Gas Company (CIG)
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Southern Natural Gas Company (SNG)
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with an Evolving
Outlook and withdrawn the ratings:
El Paso Exploration & Production Company (EPEP) (now named
EP Energy)
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility (2012) at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'.
Roughly $13 billion in debt is affected by today's ratings
actions.
The Rating Watch Negative on El Paso Corp. reflects the
uncertainty surrounding EP's final capital structure, as well as
EP's linkage with its new owner KMI. KMI is the parent company
to Fitch rated entity Kinder Morgan Kansas, Inc. (KMK; Issuer
Default Rating 'BB+' on Rating Watch Negative).
The acquisition of EP and the sale of its E&P business and
the planned drop down of its remaining fully owned pipeline
operating subsidiaries (TGP, EPNG, Cheyenne Plains) to KMP and
EPB will leave EP as an intermediate holding company of Kinder
Morgan Inc. Under the terms of the new KMI acquisition credit
facilities, EP will at KMI/EP acquisition close become a
restricted subsidiary and guarantor of KMI indebtedness.
At acquisition close Fitch expects KMI to repay the
borrowings under and retire EP's secured revolver using the
proceeds from asset sales. Fitch expects that EP's ratings will
ultimately be linked to the ratings of KMI following the
proposed drop down transactions and asset divestures. Given the
acquisition by KMI, and uncertainty surrounding future dropdowns
and the final EP capital structure, the Rating Watch Negative
remains appropriate.
The Rating Watch Positive on TGP and EPNG is due to the
expected future retirement of the EP credit facility and the
planned drop down of 100% of TGP and 50% of EPNG into KMP
('BBB'; Stable Outlook). The drop down of these assets is
expected to occur contemporaneously with KMP's FTC driven asset
divesture slated for the third quarter of 2012. The credit
linkage (one notch separation) that TGP and EPNG currently share
with their parent company EP will be significantly diminished
with the retirement of EP's secured revolver combined with the
drop down of TGP and EPNG into KMP, as TGP and EPNG will be
released as collateral.
Fitch expects that at the close of the drop down into KMP,
TGP's and EPNG's credit profiles will likely warrant higher
ratings or affirmations at current levels. TGP and EPNG are both
relatively low risk FERC regulated interstate natural gas
pipelines. Both pipelines have moderate leverage, solid debt
service coverage metrics and operate with a majority of capacity
contracted for under long term reservation contracts which are
largely volume and commodity price insensitive. It is likely
that following the dropdown to KMP, TGP's and EPNG's ratings
will be more closely linked to their new direct owner, KMP and
be more reflective of their stand-alone credit profiles.
The affirmation of EPBO reflects Fitch's belief that over
the near term EPBO will be unaffected by KMI's acquisition of
EP. The drop downs of the remaining 14% interest in CIG and 100%
Cheyenne Plains is being done at a reasonable 8x-to-9x 2012
EBITDA multiple and further increases EPBO's portfolio of low
risk FERC regulated pipeline assets. The ratings and Stable
Outlook on EPBO reflect EPBO's consistent earnings and cash
flows from its generally low business risk pipeline assets.
Fitch believes that EPBO will continue to possess investment
grade credit metrics and business risk profile following the
merger close. Fitch expects any future dropdowns to EPBO be
financed with a balance of debt and equity consistent with past
practices and investment grade credit metrics.
Fitch's upgrades of CIG and SNG are reflective of the low
risk nature of these FERC regulated pipelines coupled with solid
credit and financial operating metrics. The recommendation also
considers that both CIG and SNG are now or will be fully owned
by EPBO ('BBB-'; Stable Outlook). Prior to the full acquisition
of 100% of SNG (last year) and the now 100% acquisition of CIG,
Fitch had constrained the ratings to a one notch separation from
EP despite stand-alone operating and financial characteristics
that might indicate a higher rating. This was due to the legal,
financial and operating ties that CIG and SNG had with EP, EPB's
general partner and previously a partial direct owner in the
pipelines. The upgrades reflect CIG and SNG's subsidiary
relationship to their now 100% owner parent company EPBO. As
subsidiaries of EPBO, EPBO has substantial control over the
pipelines operations and finances, including distributions,
which are needed to support debt at EPBO and distributions to
EPBO's unit holders. Given this linkage the Fitch rates CIG and
SNG one notch higher than EPBO to reflect the structural
superiority the CIG and SNG have as operating asset issuers to
EPBO.
EPEP's ratings are being affirmed and withdrawn for business
reasons.
Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Catalysts for rating
actions at EP include any future rating action taken at KMI, as
well as, an inability to reduce consolidated KMI/EP debt with
asset dropdown proceeds on a timely basis. Catalysts for
positive rating actions at TGP and EPNG will be driven by
execution of their dropdown into higher rated parent KMP and
their eventual release as collateral from EP and KMI
obligations. Catalysts for a negative rating action at EPBO
include increased leverage, an acquisition or transaction that
significantly increases leverage or operating risk and a
significant increase in partnership distributions that results
in a deterioration in distribution coverage, which Fitch expects
to be over 1.0x. Catalysts for negative ratings actions at CIG
and SNG would include an aggressive growth strategy that results
in increased leverage.