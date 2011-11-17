(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it raised its ratings on
Brazil's national electric company, Eletrobras-Centrais
Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., and its national oil company,
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following a
similar action on the sovereign ratings on the Federative
Republic of Brazil (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local
currency: A-/Stable/A-2).
We raised the foreign currency corporate credit rating on
Eletrobras to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and raised the local currency
rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
We raised the global scale corporate credit ratings on
Petrobras to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlooks are stable.
The upgrades reflect the sovereign upgrade of Brazil (see
"Brazil Sovereign Rating Raised To 'BBB', Based On Growing
Ability To Withstand Global Economic Deterioration," published
Nov. 17, 2011, on RatingsDirect) and follow our criteria for
government-related entities (GREs).
"Because we view Eletrobras' likelihood of extraordinary
government support as 'almost certain,' we equalize the ratings
on the company with those on the sovereign," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Milena Zaniboni.
"Similarly, we view Petrobras' likelihood of extraordinary
government support as 'very high,' which, under our criteria,
leads us to revise the ratings on the company as a function of
the foreign currency sovereign upgrade."
The stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for both Eletrobras
and Petrobras remain unchanged, at 'bbb-'.
Eletrobras' SACP reflects its satisfactory business risk
profile and intermediate financial risk profile.
These profiles reflect the company's exposure to the
Brazilian regulatory environment; its subsidiaries' heavy
capital expenditures, which will require it to provide some
financial support; and the strong influence of the federal
government on the company's strategic planning.
Petrobras' SACP reflects its satisfactory business profile
and intermediate financial profile. It also reflects the
company's significant capital expenditures for the next several
years, which will keep putting pressure on its funding needs and
cause credit metrics to weaken, tempered by the promising
prospects for reserves, production, and cash flows in the medium
term as these investments start production.
The stable outlooks reflect our stable outlook on Brazil,
and our expectation that our view of the likelihood of
extraordinary government support for both Eletrobras and
Petrobras will not change. Given our expectation of support, we
expect the ratings on both companies to move in tandem with
those on the sovereign.