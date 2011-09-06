(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- On Aug. 25, 2011, we changed the outlook on our local
currency sovereign ratings on Brazil to positive from stable.
-- We currently believe Eletrobras benefits from an "almost
certain" likelihood of extraordinary support from the
government.
-- We are revising our local currency outlook on Eletrobras
to positive, while affirming all the ratings on the company.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we
would raise our ratings on Eletrobras if we also raise our local
currency sovereign ratings on Brazil.
SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its local
currency outlook on the national electricity company of Brazil,
Eletrobras-Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (foreign
currency: BBB-/Positive/--; local currency: BBB+/Positive/--),
to positive from stable, following a similar action, on Aug. 25,
2011, on our local currency sovereign outlook on the Federative
Republic of Brazil (foreign currency: BBB-/Positive/A-3; local
currency: BBB+/Positive/A-2). At the same time, we affirmed all
our ratings on Eletrobras.
The revision of the outlook on the local currency rating to
positive reflects the similar sovereign rating action and
follows our criteria for government-related entities (GREs).
The ratings on Eletrobras reflect its stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) of 'bbb-' and our view that support from its main
shareholder, the government of Brazil, is "almost certain" under
our GREs criteria. We base this view on:
-- The company's "critical" roles as financial agent for
its subsidiaries in the electric power sector and as manager and
controlling entity of federal assets; and
-- Its "integral" link with the government because it owns
most of the company's shares, and Eletrobras' special public
status, under which it can be considered an extension of the
government.
Eletrobras' SACP reflects its satisfactory business risk
profile and intermediate financial risk profile. These profiles
reflect thecompany's exposure to the Brazilian regulatory
environment; its subsidiaries' heavy capital expenditures, which
will require it to provide some financial support; and the
strong influence of the federal government on the company's
strategic planning.
"The positive outlook on both the foreign and local
currency ratings on Eletrobras mirrors that on the sovereign
credit ratings on Brazil," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Marcus Fernandes. "It reflects our expectation that Eletrobras
will continue to play an essential role in Brazil's electricity
sector and will therefore continue to receive government
support. Consequently, rating actions on the company should
continue to mirror those on the sovereign."
