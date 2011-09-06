(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- On Aug. 25, 2011, we changed the outlook on our local currency sovereign ratings on Brazil to positive from stable.

-- We currently believe Eletrobras benefits from an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support from the government.

-- We are revising our local currency outlook on Eletrobras to positive, while affirming all the ratings on the company.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we would raise our ratings on Eletrobras if we also raise our local currency sovereign ratings on Brazil.

SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its local currency outlook on the national electricity company of Brazil, Eletrobras-Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (foreign currency: BBB-/Positive/--; local currency: BBB+/Positive/--), to positive from stable, following a similar action, on Aug. 25, 2011, on our local currency sovereign outlook on the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency: BBB-/Positive/A-3; local currency: BBB+/Positive/A-2). At the same time, we affirmed all our ratings on Eletrobras.

The revision of the outlook on the local currency rating to positive reflects the similar sovereign rating action and follows our criteria for government-related entities (GREs).

The ratings on Eletrobras reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb-' and our view that support from its main shareholder, the government of Brazil, is "almost certain" under our GREs criteria. We base this view on:

-- The company's "critical" roles as financial agent for its subsidiaries in the electric power sector and as manager and controlling entity of federal assets; and

-- Its "integral" link with the government because it owns most of the company's shares, and Eletrobras' special public status, under which it can be considered an extension of the government.

Eletrobras' SACP reflects its satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. These profiles reflect thecompany's exposure to the Brazilian regulatory environment; its subsidiaries' heavy capital expenditures, which will require it to provide some financial support; and the strong influence of the federal government on the company's strategic planning.

"The positive outlook on both the foreign and local currency ratings on Eletrobras mirrors that on the sovereign credit ratings on Brazil," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marcus Fernandes. "It reflects our expectation that Eletrobras will continue to play an essential role in Brazil's electricity sector and will therefore continue to receive government support. Consequently, rating actions on the company should continue to mirror those on the sovereign."

