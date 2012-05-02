(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following
obligation issued by the El Monte Public Financing Authority, CA
(authority): --$19.1 million lease revenue bonds (city yard
project), series 2010A and 2010B to 'BB+' from 'A-'.
In addition, Fitch assigns the following ratings:
--Implied general obligation (GO) bond rating at 'BBB'. The
bonds are on Rating Watch Negative. SECURITY The city of El
Monte, CA (city) covenants to budget and appropriate lease
rental payments, subject to abatement, for use of its public
works yard and its civic center complex from any source of
available funds of the city.
KEY RATING DRIVERS WEAK COMMITMENT TO DEBT OBLIGATIONS:
The downgrade to 'BB+' reflects Fitch's concern about the
city's willingness to adhere to its financial agreements,
including the covenant to budget and appropriate for use and
occupancy of the civic center complex from any available funds.
POTENTIAL COVENANT VIOLATION:
The Negative Rating Watch reflects the city's comments that
it might choose to violate its covenant to budget and
appropriate in fiscal 2013 for the full lease revenue bond debt
service payment due Aug. 1, 2012. The covenant applies to all
legally available funds; however, the city has cooperative
agreements with its water and sewer funds and redevelopment
agency to pay debt service.
FINANCIAL POSITION AND REPORTING:
The city's financial operations appear to be satisfactory
based on audited information for fiscal 2010 and prior years,
and unaudited information for fiscal 2011. However, the
downgrade further reflects Fitch's concerns about the timeliness
and transparency of financial information. If these concerns are
not addressed Fitch will not be able to continue to maintain its
rating on the city's debt.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY:
The city's general fund liquidity is somewhat limited,
totaling about $4 million at the end of fiscal 2011 according to
the draft audit. This amount is only about 70% of the current
liabilities listed. Sizeable internal liquidity in an employee
retirement account funded with a voter-approved property tax
over-ride in perpetuity offsets this concern.
BELOW AVERAGE ECONOMY:
The 'BBB' GO rating also reflects the city's weak economic
indicators, including a high unemployment rate (14.8% in
February 2012), low taxable assessed value (TAV) per capita
($51,000) and low per capita and median household income levels
(52% and 82% of the national average, respectively).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FAILURE TO BUDGET AND
APPROPRIATE:
Failure of the city to pay lease payments when due
regardless of receipt of outside funds would result in a
downgrade to the 'BB' category. The city stated its intent to
draw on the cash debt service reserve fund, which it believes is
sufficient to cover an estimated maximum deficiency, to fund
debt service until tax increment funds are received from the
county.
CREDIT PROFILE POTENTIAL VIOLATION OF COVENANT TO BUDGET AND
APPROPRIATE
The bonds are secured by a covenant to budget and
appropriate from any legally available funds; however, the city
has cooperative agreements with its water and sewer funds and
redevelopment agency to pay debt service. Although the city is
expecting a former redevelopment agency tax increment payment
from the county on June 1, management is concerned about the
timeliness and sufficiency of the payment to fund its pro-rata
portion of the lease payments when due. This concern stems from
the cumbersome process of winding down redevelopment agencies.
WEAK ECONOMIC BASE
El Monte is located about 12 miles east of downtown Los
Angeles and serves a population of about 125,000. The city's
unemployment rate is consistently higher than state and national
averages. The jobless rate improved modestly in February 2012
compared to a year prior, but remained high at 14.8%. In
addition, income levels are very low, with per capita income at
about 52% of the national average. Despite the financial
downturn, TAV declined a moderate 2.1% in fiscal year 2011 to
$5.8 billion, and 0.1% the prior year. Nonetheless, the city's
tax base remains vulnerable to further declines.
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS; CHALLENGES AHEAD; COMPLICATED
FINANCIALS
The city's financial position has fluctuated in recent years
as a result of declining revenue, increased sales tax rate,
transfers in from the redevelopment agency and audit
restatements. The most recent audit (fiscal 2010) showed an $8.6
million surplus, bringing the unreserved fund balance to $4.1
million, or 8.8% of expenditures. This followed a $7 million
deficit in fiscal 2008 and a $282,000 surplus in fiscal 2009.
Unreserved fund balance ranged from a high 37% of spending in
fiscal 2006 to a low 1.6% in fiscal 2009. Unaudited results in
fiscal 2011 point to an $8.4 million unrestricted fund balance
(the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned under GASB 54),
or 17% of expenditures. Fiscal 2012 revenues are estimated to be
about $400,000 under budget, but no estimates for expenditures
were provided.
Future budgets will be challenged due to improving but still
stagnant revenue, commitments for increased spending starting in
fiscal 2013, and costs the city will need to absorb in
connection with the dissolution of the city-sponsored
redevelopment agency. Committed spending includes $2.3 million
to staff fire stations, $1.7 million in salary and benefit
increases and $330,000 in medical inflation. The redevelopment
agency dissolution may cost about $900,000. The city is
beginning labor negotiations and anticipates saving about
$885,000 through various program changes such as increasing
business license fees, cutting crossing guards and reevaluating
programs.
An additional $685,000 is expected to be saved though labor
concessions and eliminating positions. Management noted that
after cutting staff, service levels suffered and the city
intends to reverse some of its service cuts. In addition to
budgetary concerns, Fitch has concerns about the timeliness and
transparency of the city's financial information. Statement are
difficult to interpret due to a large number of interconnected
funds (loans to and from funds with negative fund balances),
multiple years of restatements, large transfers to the
city-sponsored redevelopment agency in fiscal 2010 which will
need to be reversed in fiscal 2011.
MODERATE DEBT; HIGH RETIREE COSTS
El Monte's overall debt burden is moderate at about $1,916
per capita and 3.7% of TAV. General fund supported debt service
(including the 2010 lease revenue bonds) totals about $2.2
million annually, or an affordable 4.5% of spending (net of the
Build America Bonds federal subsidy). However, total retiree
costs are very high. The city participates in CalPERS, and for
fiscal 2011, the required contribution was $8.6 million,
representing a high 17% of general fund spending. Combined with
other retiree costs including another pension system and the
city's other post-employment benefits (additional $2.7 million),
retiree costs rise to about 23% of spending.