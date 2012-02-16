(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) A collapse of Japan's Elpida Memory, a leading manufacturer of dynamic random access memory (DRAM), would cut worldwide output and could help boost profitability at its remaining competitors, most of which have negative operating margins.

However, Fitch cautions that should the Japanese government step in yet again with additional financial support for Elpida, then current woes in the global DRAM industry are unlikely to improve significantly in the short term.

Elpida said in a statement Tuesday that there is "material uncertainty" about whether it could remain in business because it has not yet been able to secure financing for debt repayment and a cash payout of preferred shares held by the Development Bank of Japan, both due on 2 April.

With the exception of Samsung Electronics, global DRAM manufactures all recorded operating losses during the second half of 2011 due to a substantial fall in chip prices. Hynix, the second-largest DRAM maker globally after Samsung, recorded a negative 7% operating margin in Q411.

Admittedly Elpida was substantially more in the red with a negative 73% operating margin and the company has reported operating losses for the past five consecutive quarters. In addition to DRAM prices remaining below manufacturing costs and lackluster global demand for PCs, the strong Japanese yen is negatively impacting Elpida's ability to compete.

At the current juncture we believe industry profitability will only improve if the manufactures are prepared to cut back on output levels. In view of their ongoing losses, Japanese and Taiwan manufactures may have no choice but to reduce their output. Comparatively stable DRAM prices in February suggest that this is happening. In contrast, Korean manufactures have an advantage on the cost side in that they have been able to invest in more advanced production equipment, due to positive cashflow during 2010 and 2011.