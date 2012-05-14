(The following was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly
published special report that rapid Chinese credit expansion
since 2008 is starting to manifest itself in early signs of
strain. However, Fitch continues to view emerging market (EM)
loan growth elsewhere in Asia, Latin America (LatAm), Europe and
the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) as less high risk, with
system metrics generally sound. Risks for Central and Eastern
European (CEE) banks arising from the eurozone crisis remain
significant, and asset quality remains vulnerable in several CEE
and former Soviet Union (FSU) markets.
Pressures are emerging in the aftermath of the Chinese
credit boom. Non-performing and special-mention loans have been
rising since Q411, but remain low and vastly understated. More
importantly, bank cash cushions are thinning as deposit growth
slows and forbearance reduces loan repayments. In the past,
abundant liquidity enabled banks to carry NPLs with minimal
disruption. Current levels of thinning liquidity means asset
quality stress could be more disorderly and begin to crowd out
new lending, weighing on GDP growth.
Loan growth across most of LatAm and in some EMs in Asia
(notably, India and Indonesia) and Europe (Turkey and Russia)
remained rapid in 2011. However, risks are mitigated by modest
loans/GDP ratios; mostly sound asset quality, capital and
funding ratios; and solid GDP growth. Loan growth is likely to
slow in 2012 due to the weaker global outlook, EM policy moves
and base effects. However, with limited signs of a credit
slowdown in H211/Q112 (with the exception of Turkey), the
adjustment may only be moderate.
The credit build-up had a limited impact on key metrics of
EM banking systems in 2011. Increases in loans/GDP ratios were
significant (but still moderate) only in Thailand and Turkey, as
fast credit and economic growth generally coincided. Most growth
markets have seen little erosion of capital ratios (due to solid
earnings) or spikes in loans/deposits ratios (as deposit growth
remained robust). Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios remained
stable and mostly low in growth markets in 2011, although a
modest increase in 2012 is possible as the credit expansion
slows.
Risks for CEE banks arising from the eurozone crisis remain
significant, given the region's export dependence, bank
ownership and potential currency weaknesses in case of further
eurozone stress. Asset quality and solvency risks remain high in
Slovenia due to the weak and highly leveraged corporate sector
and NPL ratios in other countries across the southern part of
the region (Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia) are all in
double figures and have yet to peak.
Fitch expects credit metrics of banks in Russia and most
other FSU countries to be stable in 2012 as high commodity
prices support economic growth, and hence also banks' asset
quality and performance. However, the Kazakh and Ukrainian
systems still suffer from high NPLs and potentially weak
capitalisation, and Fitch expects only limited near-term
progress with loan workouts. Asset quality remains highly
vulnerable at Belarusian banks following the devaluation, sharp
credit slowdown and interest rate hikes in 2011.
Most GCC banking systems continue to report sound numbers,
with high capital ratios, low NPLs, and mainly deposit funding.
Credit growth picked up in Qatar and, to a lesser extent, Oman
and Saudi Arabia, in 2011. This will increase loan
concentrations and real estate exposure, but government support
for economies and banking systems mitigates these risks.
Downside asset quality risks remain in UAE, but Fitch believes
NPLs have peaked in Kuwait and expects the near-term impact on
Bahraini banks of the social unrest to be limited.