-- We believe difficult operating conditions will continue to weaken Korea-based retailer E-Mart 's operating performance.

-- We revised our outlook on the ratings on the company to negative from stable and affirmed our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that declining operating performance and ongoing investments could dilute measures of credit quality for E-Mart beyond levels we consider adequate for the current rating.

Rating Action On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the ratings on Korea-based retailer E-Mart Co. Ltd. to negative from stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on E-Mart. Rationale The outlook revision to negative reflects our opinion that a current downturn in business conditions could impair E-mart's operating performance and financial ratios over the next one to two years.

We believe E-mart will experience sluggish household spending in Korea due to an economic slowdown and ongoing regulatory pressures, including mandatory store closures and limited opening hours.

In our view, these regulations produce increasing uncertainty because a number of legal disputes remain in progress and the government may introduce additional policies to the possible detriment of E-mart to protect small and traditional stores.

We estimate the company's EBITDA margin to be about 9.1% in 2012, down from 9.6% in 2011. Also, we expect the company's free cash flow to be marginally negative because of ongoing investments to grow new businesses, such as shopping malls and duty free shops.

We continue to base our assessment of E-mart's "strong" business risk profile on its leading position in Korea's hypermarket sector, strong brand recognition, superior bargaining power over suppliers, and efficient distribution network.

Although E-Mart's overseas hypermarket business in China continues to make operating losses, we believe these will decline gradually over the next one to two years as a result of the company's divestment of some loss-making stores in 2011.

We view E-mart's financial risk profile as "intermediate." We expect the company's total debt to increase modestly to about Korean won (KRW) 3.2 trillion in 2012 from KRW3.0 trillion in 2011, mainly because of a number of acquisitions in new businesses, including supermarkets and a duty free shop.

In our base case projection, we estimate the company's ratios of debt to EBITDA and debt to capital for 2012 will be about 2.9x and 35%, respectively. Liquidity We assess E-Mart's liquidity to be "adequate." We estimate the company's sources of liquidity will be about 1.2x uses over the next 12 months.

In our view, the company will have about KRW1.0 trillion in liquidity--comprising cash, short-term investments, and funds from operations--compared with about KRW0.8 trillion in needs for debt maturities in six months, committed capital spending, and dividend payments. Moreover, about KRW1.4 trillion in shares of Samsung Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated) that E-Mart owns support its financial flexibility because the company has the discretion and willingness to sell them if needed.

Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that declining operating performance and ongoing investments could dilute measures of credit quality for E-Mart beyond levels we consider adequate for the current ratings.

We believe E-Mart will continue to confront difficult operating conditions over the next one to two years, mainly due to weak customer spending and regulatory uncertainties. We could lower the ratings if the company's profitability and cash flows continue to deteriorate, likely because of weak customer demand and regulatory pressure, resulting in debt to EBITDA in excess of 3.0x on a sustained basis.

We may also lower the ratings if we think E-Mart's growth strategy and financial policies have become more aggressive than we have factored into the current ratings.

We may revise the outlook back to stable if the company successfully reverses deterioration in its operating performance and financial ratios, resulting in debt to EBITDA remaining comfortably below 3.0x on a sustainable basis.