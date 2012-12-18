(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its rating on one class of commercial-mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) issued by Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1. Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 is a commercial mortgage backed securitization that is secured by a cross-collateralized portfolio of 36 industrial properties located in Singapore.

One property is being removed from the collateral portfolio and three will be added to the collateral pool, taking the number of properties in the portfolio to 38. We have affirmed our rating on the class P1-AAA-002 notes outstanding after reviewing the changes to the collateral pool.

The rating affirmation reflects our view that the rated notes are able to withstand stresses that are commensurate with the current rating levels. The transaction is a single-borrower secured loan CMBS secured by a portfolio of industrial properties owned by Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust A-REIT. The notes were initially issued in 2007.

The rating affirmation reflects:

-- The strength of the secured loan between Emerald Assets and A-REIT;

-- The credit quality of the underlying collateral properties;

-- The cash flow coverage levels and overcollateralization provided;

-- The liquidity support provided; and

-- The quality of asset management.

RATING AFFIRMED

Class Rating P1-AAA-002 AA- (sf)

