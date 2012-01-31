(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA (sf)' rating on the Series P1-AAA-002 notes issued by Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1. The rating also was removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Dec. 21, 2011.

The affirmation of the rating and removal from CreditWatch negative follows the affirmation of the rating and removal from CreditWatch Negative on BNP Paribas on Jan. 23, 2012 (see research update titled "BNP Paribas 'AA-/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch On Sovereign Rating Action; Outlook Negative," Jan. 23, 2012).

The Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 notes are commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) supported by a portfolio of industrial and business park properties located in Singapore. The rating on the notes is dependent on the credit rating on BNP Paribas, which acts as the currency swap provider to the transaction. The rating on the notes is limited to one notch higher than that of the currency swap provider under Standard & Poor's Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Criteria.