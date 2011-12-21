(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Itabo's key financial ratios improved due to lower liquidity pressures and stronger profitability following the expiration of a fixed-price coal supply contract

-- We revised the outlook on the company to stable from negative and affirmed our 'B-' corporate rating.

-- The rating reflects the Dominican Republic's progress in improving the electric sector's regulatory framework and the government's ongoing support to the sector through sizeable annual subsidies.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that company's shift in financial strategy towards the use of short-term supply contracts would improve overall profitability and that the government will continue to support the electric sector through subsidies, which would allow Itabo to maintain high bill collection rates and improve cash-flow generation.

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Dominican Republic-based electricity generation company Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Itabo S.A. (Itabo) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' ratings on the company.

The 'B-' rating incorporates our opinion that there is a low likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Dominican Republic (B+/Stable/B) to Itabo in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view is based on our assessment of Itabo's limited importance for the Dominican government's key economic and political objectives and its minority ownership of the company with no effective control rights. The AES Corp.'s (BB-/Stable/--) subsidiaries own 50% of the company, the Dominican government 49.97%, and former state employees 0.03%.

