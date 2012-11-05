BRIEF-INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MLN
* INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MILLION
Nov 6 Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the senior unsecured ratings of Enel S.p.A.(Enel) and its guaranteed subsidiaries, Enel Investment Holding B.V., Enel Finance International N.V. and the debt it has assumed of Enel Finance International SA. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the short-term rating of Enel Finance International N.V. at Prime-2 (P-2).
* INTERRENT ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EQUITY OFFERING TO $75 MILLION
TORONTO, Feb 24 Passenger and freight train service across south-eastern Ontario were halted on Friday following a power outage at Canadian National railway's rail traffic control center, a CN spokesman said.
* WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $12 MILLION VERSUS $9.5 MILLION Source text (http://bit.ly/2mkZ8q5) Further company coverage: