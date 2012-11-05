Nov 6 Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the senior unsecured ratings of Enel S.p.A.(Enel) and its guaranteed subsidiaries, Enel Investment Holding B.V., Enel Finance International N.V. and the debt it has assumed of Enel Finance International SA. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the short-term rating of Enel Finance International N.V. at Prime-2 (P-2).