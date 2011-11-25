(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia's ENERGEX
Limited's (ENERGEX) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'AA+', and
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Negative.
"ENERGEX's ratings reflect very strong legal, strategic and
operating linkages with its sole owner, the State of Queensland
(Queensland, 'AA+'/Negative), which, under Fitch's parent and
subsidiary rating linkage methodology, warrants an equalisation
of its ratings with those of Queensland's," said Sajal Kishore,
Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.
The state borrowing authority, Queensland Treasury
Corporation (QTC, 'AA+'/Negative), arranges all of ENERGEX's
debt, indicating a high degree of financial integration with the
state and evidence of tangible support.
The state also effectively controls the appointment of
ENERGEX's board of directors, and its capex and cash
distribution policies. Given the economic importance of
ENERGEX's network area and its services, ENERGEX is also
operationally integral to the functioning of the state, and of
high strategic importance.
ENERGEX's standalone credit profile benefits from the stable
and predictable nature of cash flows generated by its monopoly
regulated distribution network, which contributed over 90% of
FY11 EBIT. ENERGEX faces negligible regulatory risk in the
medium term, as FY11 was the first year of its current five year
regulatory determination set by the Australian Energy Regulator
(AER).
ENERGEX's ratings will be negatively affected by any
negative rating action on the state of Queensland. A negative
rating action can also arise if the linkages with the state
weaken, although Fitch does not expect ENERGEX's role, strategic
importance or support from the state to wane in the medium term.
Conversely, ENERGEX's ratings will be upgraded if Queensland's
ratings are upgraded, provided there is no weakening of the
legal, operational and strategic ties with the state.
ENERGEX is an electricity distribution company managing more
than AUD8bn in distribution assets, distributing electricity to
more than 1.3m metered residential, industrial and commercial
connections. The network spans approximately 25,000sq km,
including the high-growth regions of South-east Queensland.