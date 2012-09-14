(The following was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded ENERGEX
Limited's (ENERGEX) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+'. At the same time, the agency
has affirmed its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.
ENERGEX is a Queensland government owned electricity
distribution company and its downgrade follows Fitch's downgrade
of the State of Queensland's (Queensland) ratings to 'AA' from
'AA+' and a revision of its Outlook to Stable from Negative on
13 September 2011.
Queensland's ratings take into consideration the state's
significant debt and continued weak budgetary performance,
leading to a less flexible financial position. Further
information on Queensland's ratings can be found in the press
release entitled 'Fitch Downgrades Queensland to 'AA'; Outlook
Stable'.
"The ratings of ENERGEX reflect very strong legal, operating
and strategic linkages between the state of Queensland's and the
company, which warrant an equalisation of the two ratings," said
Sajal Kishore, Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and
Utilities team. Although ENERGEX's obligations are not
explicitly guaranteed by Queensland, its linkages with the state
government are viewed as very strong under Fitch's
parent-subsidiary rating methodology.
Any changes to Queensland's ratings or Outlook will be
reflected in ENERGEX's ratings. ENERGEX manages more than AUD8bn
in distribution assets, distributing electricity to more than
1.28m metered residential, industrial and commercial
connections. The network spans approximately 25,000sq km,
including the high-growth regions of Brisbane and the Gold
Coast.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Upgrade
in the State of Queensland's ratings. Negative: Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include: -Downgrade in Queensland's
ratings -Weakening of linkages between Queensland and ENERGEX.