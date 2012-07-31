BRIEF-NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement
* NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement with Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners
August 1 Moody's assigns Aa1 rating to Energy Northwest's Columbia Generating Station (WA) revenue bonds. Outlook is stable
* NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement with Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Q3 revenue fell 23 percent to $35.77 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allergan has agreed to acquire Zeltiq for $56.50 per share, or $2.475 billion