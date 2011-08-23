(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its outlook on credit-wrapped bonds issued by Energy Partnership (Gas) Pty Ltd. (EPG; BBB-/Stable/--) after taking an erroneous rating outlook action on Aug. 11, 2011. The outlook on our 'AA+' long-term rating on EPG's A$300 million floating-rate, credit-wrapped bonds maturing on July 10, 2017 and guaranteed by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AA+/Negative/--) has been corrected to 'negative', from 'stable'. There is no change to the ratings or outlook on EPG's issuer or other issue ratings.