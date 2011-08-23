(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 23, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today corrected its outlook on credit-wrapped
bonds issued by Energy Partnership (Gas) Pty Ltd. (EPG;
BBB-/Stable/--) after taking an erroneous rating outlook action
on Aug. 11, 2011. The outlook on our 'AA+' long-term rating on
EPG's A$300 million floating-rate, credit-wrapped bonds maturing
on July 10, 2017 and guaranteed by Assured Guaranty Municipal
Corp. (AA+/Negative/--) has been corrected to 'negative', from
'stable'. There is no change to the ratings or outlook on EPG's
issuer or other issue ratings.