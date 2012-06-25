(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BB+' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on Engility Corp. remain unchanged following the company's announcement that it has upsized its proposed senior secured credit facilities from $300 million to $385 million, consisting of a $50 million revolver and a $335 million first-lien term loan, both due in 2017.

At the same time, we withdrew our 'BB-' issue rating and '3' recovery rating on the company's proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes offering, which it has withdrawn. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Engility remain unchanged. Standard & Poor's continues to view Engility's financial risk profile as "significant," despite a somewhat lower pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 3.0x at the close of the revised financing transaction, versus 3.8x leverage based on the originally proposed financing terms. We expect revenues in 2012 to be approximately $1.6 billion, a significant decline from $2.1 billion in 2011, primarily due to the continued decline in contracts supporting the U.S. military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. We also anticipate lower profitability over the intermediate term, with adjusted EBITDA margin declining from approximately 10% in 2011 to the low-8% area in 2013, primarily as a result of reduced higher margin business related to overseas contingency missions, and customers' increasing preference to migrate from higher margin time-and-material contract types to lower margin cost-plus contracts. Engility is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the U.S. government worldwide.

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Engility Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Ratings Withdrawn Engility Corp. To From Senior Unsecured nts NR BB- Recovery Rating NR 3