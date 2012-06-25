(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that
its 'BB+' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating on Engility
Corp. remain unchanged following the company's announcement that
it has upsized its proposed senior secured credit facilities
from $300 million to $385 million, consisting of a $50 million
revolver and a $335 million first-lien term loan, both due in
2017.
At the same time, we withdrew our 'BB-' issue rating and '3'
recovery rating on the company's proposed $250 million senior
unsecured notes offering, which it has withdrawn. Our 'BB-'
corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Engility remain
unchanged. Standard & Poor's continues to view Engility's
financial risk profile as "significant," despite a somewhat
lower pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 3.0x at the close of
the revised financing transaction, versus 3.8x leverage based on
the originally proposed financing terms. We expect revenues in
2012 to be approximately $1.6 billion, a significant decline
from $2.1 billion in 2011, primarily due to the continued
decline in contracts supporting the U.S. military operations in
Iraq and Afghanistan. We also anticipate lower profitability
over the intermediate term, with adjusted EBITDA margin
declining from approximately 10% in 2011 to the low-8% area in
2013, primarily as a result of reduced higher margin business
related to overseas contingency missions, and customers'
increasing preference to migrate from higher margin
time-and-material contract types to lower margin cost-plus
contracts. Engility is a provider of systems engineering
services, training, program management, and operational support
for the U.S. government worldwide.
Its business is focused on supporting the mission success of
its customers by providing a full range of engineering,
technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics, and
support services. (For the complete corporate credit rating
rationale, see the research update on Engility, published June
13, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH --
Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been
Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012
-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High
Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of
Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable
Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap
Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators,
May 9, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012
-- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable:
Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25,
2012
-- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry
Matures, March 21, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Engility Corp. Corporate Credit Rating
BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Ratings
Withdrawn Engility Corp. To From Senior Unsecured nts NR BB-
Recovery Rating NR 3