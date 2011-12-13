(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- ENN, as part of a consortium, has made a cash offer to acquire China Gas.

-- The acquisition is likely to weaken ENN's financial strength, depending on the completion of the acceptance offer and the company's acquisition financing structure.

-- We are placing our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'cnA-' Greater China scale rating on the China-based city-gas distributor on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing our 'BBB-' issue rating and the 'cnA-' Greater China scale rating on all outstanding senior notes of the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnA-' Greater China scale rating on ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (ENN) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the 'BBB-' issue rating and the 'cnA-' Greater China scale rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"We placed the ratings on CreditWatch because ENN's financial risk profile could weaken following the company's offer to acquire all outstanding shares and cancel all outstanding options of China Gas Holdings Ltd.(not rated)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gloria Lu.

ENN announced on Dec. 13, 2011, that it has formed a consortium with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec Corp.; A+/Stable/--; cnAAA) for the proposed acquisition. ENN's stake in the consortium is 55%.

"The extent of the negative impact of the potential acquisition on ENN will depend on the acceptance of the offer by China Gas shareholders and the financing structure," said Ms. Lu.

The offer will only proceed, among other conditions, if the consortium can acquire more than 50% shares of China Gas (including the 4.79% shares already held by Sinopec Corp.) to become a majority shareholder. The consortium aims to keep the listing status of China Gas by maintaining the minimum public float at 25%.

The financial obligation of ENN would vary significantly, depending on how many of China Gas shareholders accept the offer, and how many shares the consortium finally acquires. We understand that ENN has secured a committed bridge facility to partly finance this acquisition. The facility, if drawn, could be refinanced by various means or repaid through ENN's internal resources. ENN consolidated cash balance is Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5,657 million as of June 30, 2011.

"We aim to resolve the CreditWatch when we have more clarity on the outcome of the offer and on ENN's financing arrangement," said Ms. Lu. "We will decide on the appropriate rating adjustment depending of our analysis of the ENN group after the acquisition."

We could lower the rating post the acquisition if we believe: (1) ENN's business profile will deteriorate materially; or (2) the company's financial performance will significantly weaken, such that its expected adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio in 2012 will be well below our expectation of 20%. We could also lower the rating if the company's liquidity weakens to "less than adequate" as defined in our criteria.

We could affirm the rating with a stable outlook if: (1) the proposed acquisition does not proceed; or (2) ENN's business profile remains largely stable after the acquisition, the company maintains adequate liquidity and funds the acquisition predominantly through internal cash resources and equity issuance proceeds. Such funding will mitigate the risk of higher leverage on ENN's balance sheet and help the company maintain the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt at 20%.

ENN's focus on organic growth and its prudent approach to acquisitions in recent years has helped it generate positive free operating cash flow and consolidate its financial position. The company's gearing will increase by end-2011 as a result of the issuance of a 10-year US$750 million bond in May 2011. Nevertheless, we expect ENN's major credit metrics to recover by end-2012 and be consistent with the current ratings, assuming the company does not make any large acquisition (such as this offer).

We believe ENN's aggressive expansion--such as investments in non-core businesses or overseas markets--or aggressive financial management by using debt to finance any sizable acquisition could undermine its credit profile by significantly increasing business risk or debt burden.

We view the target company, China Gas, as having a credit profile that is weaker than ENN's. Based on publicly available information, we assess China Gas as having lower profitability than ENN's. China Gas is also more exposed to cash flow volatility due to its liquefied petroleum gas business. We consider China Gas' capital structure as leveraged with a short dated debt maturity profile.

