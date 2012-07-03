(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EnTie Commercial Bank's (EnTie) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(twn)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

EnTie's ratings reflect its adequate capitalisation relative to its risk profile, and its improved asset quality and profitability, following management and ownership change in late 2007. The ratings also consider the bank's small franchise and concentrated property-related exposure.

Significant improvement in its Fitch Core Capital ratio and containing loan quality deterioration over the course of loan seasoning will benefit EnTie's ratings. Conversely, the bank's concentrated property-related exposures may pressure its rating if Taiwan's property market were to see a sharp correction.

EnTie has maintained its core earnings momentum despite slower asset growth in 2011. The bank delivered a return on equity (ROE) of above 13% both in 2011 and 2010 against modest loan growth, underpinned by expanded fee income, subdued provisioning expenses and strong trading performance. Fitch expects the bank to maintain its core earnings momentum in 2012, while its adequate loan loss provisions could help absorb rising cyclical credit costs.

EnTie's asset quality improved notably after it cleaned off legacy problem assets in 2007-2009, with its non-performing loans (NPL) low at 0.41% of total loans at end-Q112. Provision risk should be limited given its IFRS-defined impaired loans - comprising largely 90-day NPLs and restructured loans - were moderate at 3% of total loans as of end-Q112 and adequate provisions.

EnTie's capitalisation, while adequate, compares less favourably with that of its similarly-rated peers based on the Basel III standard. The gap between its Fitch Core Capital (7.15% at end 2011) and Tier-1 ratio (9.85%) was primarily attributed to TWD2.5bn preferred shares and TWD4.2bn deferred tax assets. Fitch does not consider the callable preferred shares to be of strong capital quality. However, the bank, in Fitch's view, should be able to gradually utilise its deferred tax assets for the benefit of capital accumulation.

The bank's liquidity profile is satisfactory, with a loan-to-deposit ratio and liquidity reserves below 80% and above 30%, respectively. The bank has rather high concentration in wholesale deposits but has reduced reliance on its top 20 wholesale deposits.

EnTie emerged as a new and small private bank in 1992 with a deposit market share of 1.09% at end-March 2012. Longreach Group, a Hong-Kong-based private equity firm, is its largest shareholder with around 60%.

EnTie's ratings:

National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)'

Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)'