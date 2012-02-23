(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its BBB-/Stable ratings on Envestra Ltd. were not immediately affected by the company's announcement of its half-year results to Dec. 31, 2011. The company's results are in line with our expectations, and we expect Envestra's full-year performance for fiscal 2012 to be materially the same as our forecasts. As previously stated, we believe that prospects for an upgrade are likely only if we believe that Envestra can sustainably improve its funds-from-operations (FFO) to interest at more than 2.0x and FFO to debt at more than 8% under foreseeable downside scenarios, including weaker gas demand. In our opinion, the key risks to improved credit metrics are the upcoming Victorian regulatory decision as well as the volatility of gas demand.

We note Australian Competition Tribunal's decision in January 2012 in relation to Envestra's regulatory appeals. Consequently, the Australian Energy Regulator has made a decision earlier this month to bring forward the price increases in relation to South Australia's and Queensland's networks. We believe the decisions could accelerate an improvement in Envestra's credit metrics. However, given that Envestra's Victorian network accounts for about 40% of the company's total revenue, we believe that the upcoming Victorian regulatory reset poses a significant risk to an improvement in Envestra's credit metrics.