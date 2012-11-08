GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks move higher on Trump policy bets
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
Nov 9 Moody's Investors Service downgraded Epicor Software Corporation's corporate family and probability of default ratings to B3 from B2 and rated its proposed holding company discount notes Caa2. The new notes with expected proceeds of $340 million are being used to fund a $325 million dividend to shareholders. The existing first lien debt ratings remain Ba3 and the existing operating company unsecured notes due 2019 ratings remain Caa1. The ratings outlook is stable.
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline)
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Virgin Media is looking to exploit weak covenants in legacy bonds to carry out an exchange on sterling notes that will also impose covenant changes on dollar bondholders.
* Says to cooperate with Mobileye on road experience management (REM) system