NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Escorts Limited's 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Escorts.

Fitch migrated Escorts to the "Non-Monitored" category on 19 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Escorts' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category, available at www.fitchratings.com).

Escort's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as follows:

- Term loans of INR1,639.4m: 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- Fund-based working capital limits of INR2,045m: 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'FitchA4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn

- Non- fund-based working capital limits of INR1,085m: 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn