(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn India-based Escorts Limited's 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'
National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions
is given at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage of Escorts.
Fitch migrated Escorts to the "Non-Monitored" category on 19
August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary,
'Fitch Migrates Escorts' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category,
available at www.fitchratings.com).
Escort's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as
follows:
- Term loans of INR1,639.4m: 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'; rating
withdrawn
- Fund-based working capital limits of INR2,045m: 'Fitch
BB(ind)nm'/'FitchA4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn
- Non- fund-based working capital limits of INR1,085m:
'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn