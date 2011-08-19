(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Escorts Limited's (Escorts) 'BB(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Simultaneously, the agency has classified Escorts' following bank loan ratings as "Non-Monitored":

- INR1,639.4m term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' from 'BB(ind)';

- INR2,045m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'BB(ind)'/'F4(ind)'; and

- INR1,085m non-fund based working capital limit: migrated to 'Fitch BB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'BB(ind)'/'F4(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the "Non-Monitored" category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Escorts. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".