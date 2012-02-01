(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Eskay Knit (India) Limited's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN) to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Eskay Knit. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has also classified Eskay Knit's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR1,316m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/RWN

- INR1.2bn fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/RWN

- INR40m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch A2(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'/RWN

- Proposed INR1bn non-convertible debenture: migrated to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/RWN