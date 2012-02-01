(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
migrated India-based Eskay Knit (India) Limited's National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now
appear as 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of
additional rating actions is provided below.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category
due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage of Eskay Knit. The
ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period
of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period.
However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information
during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated
and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".
Fitch has also classified Eskay Knit's following bank loan
ratings as non-monitored:
- INR1,316m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/RWN
- INR1.2bn fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch
BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/RWN
- INR40m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch
A2(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'/RWN
- Proposed INR1bn non-convertible debenture: migrated to
'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/RWN